Fargo authorities say a man who died in a fire in a rental storage unit over the weekend apparently was living inside the unit.

Authorities said Wednesday the fire appears to be accidental.

Crews were called to the fire early Sunday and found 58-year-old Jonathan Wayne Liles of Fargo dead inside the storage unit.

The fire was contained to the single rental unit. Authorities say the investigation continues and no additional information will be available until the investigation is completed in a month or two.