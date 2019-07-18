Kathleen Strand, 87, of Montevideo, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Luther Haven.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 18, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Montevideo with the Rev. Marie Eckberg officiating. Burial will be at Terrace Lawn Memory Gardens.

Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, July 17, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

Kathleen Ramona (Hanson) Strand was born in Benson, April 25, 1932, to Emil and Elsie (Golden) Hanson. She was baptized Aug. 27, 1932. The family moved from the farm, to Montevideo, where they became members of Our Savior's Lutheran Church and she was confirmed April 14, 1946. Kathy graduated from Montevideo High School in 1950. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Strand, Nov. 30, 1950, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Montevideo.

Kathy was always busy and was a hard worker. She was very intelligent and aspired to become a teacher. Although that didn't come to fruition, she was always working. Kathy worked as a legal secretary, was a partner and seamstress at Valet Cleaners, and was a long-time employee at Arneson's Snyder Drug, where many referred to her as the “Hallmark Lady.” She did janitorial work for Our Savior's. She was also a member of the Altar Guild and Circle at Our Savior's. She took joy in being active with the Church.

Although she always had a job, she raised three children, Patricia, Kevin, and Keith. She also realized the need for family time and relaxation, as the family took many vacations. Some of the favorite locations were going to the lake, she and Kenny rented a lot at Lake Mary. They also traveled to the Black Hills.

Kathy and Kenny would have friends over, and they loved playing cards. They were also members of a couples bowling league. Kathy enjoyed gardening vegetables, as well as flowers. She had a fondness for bleeding hearts, but loved flowers of many varieties. Her interest in sewing didn't end when her time as a seamstress ended. She patched clothes, and created whole garments.

She was an excellent cook and baker — there was always food and snacks at her house. No one left her house hungry. Her food was enjoyed by many, as she had many friends and a large family. Family gatherings were always held at her home, the star being the great food and desserts.

Kathy was a very thoughtful and caring person. She remembered birthdays, anniversaries, and every holiday. This was marked by greeting cards. She had cards for every occasion and frequently sent out cards. Above all, Kathy cherished relationships — friends and family alike. She loved to get together with people, have a cup of coffee and talk.

Kathy is survived by three children, Patricia Jacobsen, of Willmar, Kevin Strand, of Montevideo, and Keith (and Sue) Strand, of Boyd; seven grandchildren, Kara (and Jesse) Skaggs, Maigan Olson, Ryan Pederson, Shane (and Emily) Lemke, Robertt (and Christina) Lemke, Ashley (and Zack) Moen, and Lexcy (and Austin) Beattie; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister: Elaine (Kenny) Korsmo, of Raymond.

Preceding her death were her parents; a child, Larry; her husband, Kenneth; and a granddaughter, Kaelyn.

Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home, of Montevideo, is in charge of the arrangements. (online guest book at www.andersonfuneralmontevideo.com)