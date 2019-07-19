Have you been outside at all this week?

If not, just keep on sitting in front of the air conditioner enjoying the fact that you are oblivious to what is going on around you.

If you have been in the elements, you know why I am encouraging others to hunker down.

It’s hot out there.

I have never been a fan of temperature extremes, but because I call myself a Minnesotan I know that comes with the territory, and, in most years, that means it is going to be hot in July.

Of course, it is also county fair week, which usually also means the heat is on.

While I complain about the heat, I still would prefer that over a blizzard any day.

Why is that?

Even when the thermometer reads numbers nearing triple digits I still can find a way to get to work. When the blinding snow hits, I have a much lower chance that the trek to the office is going to be a success.

If there was some way to combine the cooler weather of the winter with the calmer conditions of summer I think life would be easier.

Yes, I know. That is what we around here call spring and fall. (If we could just have six months of each of those, please.)

I recognize there are arguments against my request, as we need those hotter days to help the corn grow, and the unpleasantness of the winter keeps out some of the undesirables.

So, I guess I will just have to live in a place with four seasons, not including the season of road construction. What is most interesting about the summer is that I can tolerate it much more than my best half. She has cursed the sun many a day. (OK, before you start having judgmental thoughts about my wife, know that I am not talking about the four-letter cursings.)

Mostly it is fist shaking expressions of disgust at that big yellow ball in the sky.

Ironically, I, as the more fair skinned of the couple, can deal with the suns rays, while she, who actually sun tanned intentionally as a youth now flees from it. What makes it all worse is the evening hours when the Krause clan sleeps.

Yes, we Underwood Township residents have opted not to have an air conditioner in our home. So, it gets pretty toasty even during the hours when the sun has set on the horizon.

No, we are not against air conditioning, but when budgets need to be balanced, things like A.C. become a luxury. So, the majority of the Krause clan will often spend time elsewhere in places where the owners are not as tight as I am.

You all know during the winter that I have, on more than a handful of occasions, crashed on one of the couches in my office, but in these recent hot days I have found myself leaving home early to just get into the cooler air for a while. I will never wish time away, but I will yearn for the days when the climate is more suitable for human life.

In the meantime, if you see one of the Krause clan lingering at an open door of the freezer section in the grocery store, just know that it is probably hot enough to fry an egg on the sidewalk, and none of us really want to eat anyway.

…

I had a chance a little more than a week ago to have a conversation with Dillon Kuehn of the Redwood County fair board, and he was telling me just how much time those who help put the fair on each year invest of themselves in making sure we who visit are having a good time.

For more than 20 years I have covered the fair, and in that time a greater level of respect has been developed for those who do this thankless job year after year after year. So, to all of you who will help entertain the rest of us over the next few days, thank you for your efforts.

I hope to see all of you some time at the 2019 Redwood County Fair, even if it is “too hot.”