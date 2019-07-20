A recent graduate of St. Mary's High School, Ali Beltz was named a Top Scholar-Athlete with 147 other student-athletes in the entire country.

Former St. Mary’s graduate Ali Beltz was named a Top Scholar Athlete by the Hockey East Association along with a total of 148 female student-athletes. Beltz was named to the league’s 2018-19 All-Academic team. Each student-athlete listed had a grade point average of 3.0 or better in both of the academic semesters while she was competing.

Of the 148 student-athletes, only six were named a Top Scholar-Athlete. Top Scholar-Athletes compiled grade point averages of 4.0. Beltz earned the highest GPA of the six student-athletes named to the All-Academic team.

Beltz will continue to play hockey this upcoming season for Maine University while she enrolls for her sophomore year.