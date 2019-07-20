The Lakers and Longhorns went back and forth in the later portion of the contest with the Lakers coming out on top to remain in second place in the Tomahawk East.

On Sunday, July 14, the Stark Longhorns hosted the second-place Lakers in a Tomahawk East League showdown. The Lakers used a two-run home run from Brady Mosenden and an RBI from Lucas Fredin to take a 3-0 lead in the top of the second. However, Lakers pitcher Bransen Peterson surrendered two runs in the bottom of the inning as Stark pushed across two runs on a two-run double from Mitch Neid.

With the score now 3-2, Hanska plated three more runs off of Longhorn starter Jon Kopacek to widen the gap to 6-2 in the third inning.

Both teams were held scoreless until the bottom of the fifth when Stark rallied and got a three-run home run from shortstop Brandon Helget to cap off a five-run inning for the Longhorns to take a 7-6 lead.

A Kevin Larson home run in the top of the seventh then tied the game at 7-7. Stark would re-capture the lead in the bottom of the inning as Dusty Mangen scooted by the catcher on a sac fly from Zach Haala to centerfield.

With the score now 8-7 Stark, Hanska’s Matt Suess parked a ball over the batting cage to tie the game at 8-8 in the top of the eighth inning. Stark then rallied once again as Dusty Mangen doubled and advanced to third and then scored on back-to-back passed balls to give Stark a 9-8 lead going into the top of the ninth for what would be a big win for the Longhorns.

With two outs and runners on second and third, relief pitcher Adam Sellner got Cole Wellmann to ground out to second base, but a throwing error allowed the tying run to score and the game went into extra innings. With relievers Dayton Larson and Adam Sellner dueling it out, Hanska snuck across a run in the 11th inning on a Wellmann sacrifice fly to left field to give the Lakers a 10-9 lead and ultimately the win in 11 innings.

In other action around the league, Springfield used eight shutout innings from starting pitcher Justin Haugo to defeat Essig 5-0 Sunday night. New Ulm defeated Gibbon 9-2. Lamberton defeated Searles 9-0.

We enter the final week of the regular season with a bunch of teams deadlocked in the middle of the standings. Go out to the local ballparks and support these teams.