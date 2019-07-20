The 14U SEAFA softball team took home first place in its' end of the year tournament in Mankato this past week.

ASA 14U

Sleepy Eye vs Essig

On July 2nd, Sleepy Eye's ASA 14U softball team played two games against Essig at Essig's home field. In the first game, Lacey Mathiowetz pitched and Maddie Mathiowetz caught. Maddie Mathiowetz hit a double and brought in two runs, Lacey Mathiowetz had a single and one RBI, and Gracie Sellner contributed a single. Sleepy Eye took the loss 8-5. Game two was quite the nail biter. Lacey Mathiowetz pitched again and Gracie Sellner was her catcher. Maddie Mathiowetz cracked a triple and had one RBI and Brooke Arneson hit two singles and drove in two runs. Lacey Mathiowetz hit three singles with one RBI, Reagan Severson had two singles, and Julia Helget had one. Gracie Sellner and Maya Nelson each contributed a single and an RBI. The game ended with an 11-11 tie. At that point, the International Tie Breaker rule went into effect. At the start of the inning, the person who batted last on the team the inning before was placed on 2nd base with the intent of accelerating the opportunities to score and bring the game to a speedier conclusion. Sleepy Eye pulled off the 12-11 win.

Sleepy Eye vs Windom

On July 9th, Sleepy Eye played home games against Windom, MN for the second time this season. In game one, Lacey Mathiowetz had pitching duties while Gracie Sellner caught. Allie Labat led the team with three singles and three RBIs and Lacey Mathiowetz was right behind her with two singles and two RBIs. Maya Nelson contributed a single and one RBI and Maddie Mathiowetz hit a single. Sleepy Eye came out on top with a 13-5 win.

Game two was a much closer game. Bella Hoffmann did the pitching and Madison Mathiowetz caught. Bella Hoffmann helped herself with a double, a single, and an RBI, Maya Nelson had a double and one RBI, and Gracie Sellner hit a single. Sleepy Eye squeaked by with a 3-2 win.

Mankato Tournament

The 2019 Southernstar 14U Upper Qualifier Tournament was played on Saturday, July 13th and Sunday, July 14th at Caswell Park in Mankato. The Sleepy Eye 14U ASA softball team braved the heat and traveled to this two day tournament. Two games were played on Saturday. In both games, Lacey Mathiowetz pitched and Madison Mathiowetz caught. Game one was played against New Ulm. Lacey Mathiowetz hit two singles, Bella Hoffmann, Julia Helget, and Kallie Zarn each had a single and Maya Nelson had a single with an RBI. Sleepy Eye won this match up 3-2.

Game two had Sleepy Eye competing against Lake Crystal. Maddie Mathiowetz blasted an in the park homerun and also had a single. Allie Labat and Maya Nelson each had singles with RBIs, Kallie Zarn added a single and a double, and Reagan Severson and Abby Schwartz each contributed a single. Sleepy Eye also won this game 12-8.

The heat mounted Sunday as Sleepy Eye played the first of four games. This game was a 4-3 loss against Marshall. Lacey Mathiowetz had the pitching duties and Maddie Mathiowetz caught. Julia Helget hit a double with an RBI, Maddie Mathiowetz and Bella Hoffmann each added a single, and Kallie Zarn was responsible for one RBI.

After this game came three back to back games against teams Sleepy Eye had faced earlier. During these last three games, Bella Hoffmann pitched and Maddie Mathiowetz once again did the catching. A game once again against Lake Crystal resulted in a 6-0 victory. Julia Helget had a double and a single, Allie Labat hit two singles and had two RBIs, and Maddie Mathiowetz, Abby Schwartz, Kallie Zarn, and Keira Hultquist each hit a single.

The last two games were played against the Marshall team that handed Sleepy Eye the 4-3 loss. Julia Helget and Allie Labat each had a double, Reagan Severson and Maya Nelson each had a single, and Kallie Zarn added a single with an RBI that helped Sleepy Eye squeak by with a 1-0 win.

The final game against Marshall was for the championship. Reagan Severson hit a double and brought in a run, Kallie Zarn and Allie Labat each had a single and two RBI's, and Lacey Mathiowetz hit two singles and brought in one run. Abby Schwartz and Julia Helget were each responsible for a single and an RBI and Maddie Mathiiowetz and Maya Nelson each contributed a single. In the end, Sleepy Eye brought home the championship medals with a 9-0 win in five innings.

Submitted by Linda Seifert