After touring the grounds and walking the labyrinth, they assist in preparation of Mexican meal

Twelve faculty members from Lanzhou Jiaotong University, Lanzhou, China, continued their two-week visit to the University of Minnesota Crookston by spending Sunday afternoon at the Minnesota Institute of Contemplation and Healing (MICAH) northeast of Crookston.

While there, Daniel Wolpert told them the story behind MICAH and its building’s sustainability and zero-net energy use goals, and led them on a tour of the grounds. The faculty members walked the labyrinth and strolled down to the Red Lake River winding through the property. They also checked out the yurt on the grounds, before going into the kitchen to help prepare a Mexican feast. They were especially interested in what Wolpert’s spouse, Dr. Debra Bell, had to say about her integrative medicine practice and its close relationship with Chinese medicine.

The Chinese faculty members are here to learn more about instruction, processes, and pedagogy, and how to improve online learning opportunities where they teach.

They will be here until July 27.

They are participating in the Chinese Teacher Training and Cultural experience, which is a two-week residential program for international faculty who want to experience exceptional instruction in the classroom and engage in experiences outside the class.

The purpose is to improve their English, and experience an American lifestyle at UMN Crookston. Guests are experiencing the warm and welcoming city of Crookston and surrounding areas during their stay. They will participate in learning activities while engaging in day trips to nearby communities exploring northwest Minnesota.