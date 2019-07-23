Cselovszki attended the AASA board meeting, in conjunction with the Federal Advocacy Conference, in Washington, D.C., July 7 to 10.

Sleepy Eye Superintendent John Cselovszki represents Minnesota superintendents on the American Association of School Administrators Board of Directors. The organization had their board meeting in conjunction with the Federal Advocacy Conference in Washington, D.C., July 7 to 10. In addition to the meetings and the conference, they had one day designated to meet with their state lawmakers, or their staff, to advocate for public education. (Expenses for the conference were covered by AASA.)