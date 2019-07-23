Myria Castle, Redwood Area Animal Shelter manager, recently received a donation, which was presented by Ellenora, Jennifer, Bretta and Austin Svejda representing Valley View Manor in Lamberton.

The dog biscuits that were donated are part of a project Valley View Manor residents have been doing. The dog biscuits program was started to give back to the community.

Each time the biscuits are baked they donate a portion to the Redwood Area Animal Shelter, and the plan is to have representatives from the shelter come and visit with the residents and the staff at Valley View Manor in the future.

Half of the batch of biscuits made each month are donated to the animal shelter.

Valley View Manor residents mix, bake, bag and cut all of the dog biscuits. The dog biscuits are sold to family, friends and community members who visit for $2 a bag.

Castle expressed her appreciation to the residents for baking homemade goods for the shelter, adding it couldn't have come at a better time as the shelter currently is caring for 26 dogs.

The dogs all loved their treat, and it didn't take long to go through both pails.

Castle added, “we think it’s wonderful that they thought of us and wanted to contribute. We’d like to thank everyone involved and are excited to receive our next batch of goodies.”

If anyone has questions about donating to the shelter they can call (507) 644-3853 or stop in during open hours which are Monday-Friday from 2-6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-noon.