Hermonie Barron, age 84, of Sauk Rapids and formerly of Clara City, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Funeral Services will be held Friday July 19, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Clara City with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Arrangements are with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Clara City for Hermoine Barron.



Hermoine Shirley Barron was born November 5, 1934, the daughter of Christian & Ethel (Lund) Tjosaas, in Montevideo. She was baptized in the Lutheran faith in Swift County and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Watson in 1952. She graduated from the Montevideo High School in 1954.

She was united in marriage to Vernon Becker in Chippewa County in 1955. This union was blessed with three sons: Steven, David & Bradley. On September 1, 1972, Hermoine was united in marriage to Gene Barron in Watertown, South Dakota. The couple made their home in Clara City. She worked for the VSC Store for 13 years and was also a waitress at Wolf’s Café. She was active with the American Legion Auxiliary serving as Secretary for three years. She taught Sunday School for eleven years and was also in the Lady’s Aide at Immanuel Lutheran Church. She loved to bake and passed on the tradition of making lefse to her family.

Hermoine passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. She was 84 years of age. Hermoine is survived by her children, Steven (Joyce) Becker of Terre Haute, Indiana, Brad (Linda) Becker of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Jennifer Becker of Terre Haute, Indiana, Keith (Jessica) Becker of Jasonville, Indiana, Holly (Jeremy) Janson of Sauk Rapids, Cori Becker of Sauk Rapids, Bailey Becker of Sauk Rapids; great grandchildren, Annalyse Dickerson, Burnyce Seeley, Skylar Becker and baby Janson; brother, Curt (Audrey) Tjosaas of Montevideo; brother-in-law Merv (LaVonne) Barron of Montevideo; as well as other relatives and friends.

Hermoine was preceded in death by her parents, son, David Becker and husband Gene Barron.