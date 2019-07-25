He was arrested while working at pipeline company.

A former special education teacher charged in the rape of a student in Oklahoma has been arrested in North Dakota.

Daniel Albert Cline Bodine, 43, was arrested Tuesday in Dickinson, North Dakota, the Tulsa World reported.

Prosecutors said Bodine, then an English language arts teacher in the Oologah High School's special education department, repeatedly had sex with one of his students between November 2018 and May 2019.

The girl's mother notified authorities after finding explicit messages on her daughter's phone, said Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton.

A probable cause affidavit shows the student was 18 when the alleged abuse began.

But Walter said her age doesn't matter because Bodine was in a position of trust.

"His excuse was, 'Yeah, I was helping her write an erotic novel,'" Walton said. "She's a student, he's a teacher."

Max Tanner, the superintendent of Oologah-Talala Public Schools, said in a statement that Bodine resigned in May "to pursue other career possibilities."

After Rogers County authorities issued a warrant for Bodine's arrest Monday, Walter said Bodine's new employer at a pipeline company in Dickinson, North Dakota, contacted them. The company said they gave Bodine a company cell phone and he was set to begin training Wednesday.

Local law enforcement subsequently tracked the phone and arrested Bodine Tuesday, he added.

Bodine remains in a North Dakota jail on a $100,000 bond. Walton noted extradition to Rogers County could take 10 days.