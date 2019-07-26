Some of you may have noticed the signage outside the hospital and clinic changed a few weeks ago, as our transition to Carris Health – Redwood continues to take shape.

Carris Health was created to bring together unique partnerships and to share resources and forward-thinking approaches to delivering care more efficiently for rural communities, today and in the future.

You can see that coming to life in many ways right here in our community.

Earlier this spring, the clinic switched electronic medical record systems to EPIC, and the hospital will be making the same change in December.

I know some of you waited very patiently through this transition, and we are thankful for your understanding.

Why make this big change?

By transitioning all of Carris Health to one medical record system we are able to bring all of your information together in one place, so that every member of your healthcare team can access it to deliver the best care possible.

You may have also noticed our Web sites have changed to one, comprehensive location. The new site, carrishealth.com, provides a glance at the wide array of healthcare services offered close to home with Carris Health.

As we strive to bring more services to you, we have welcomed several new faces to Redwood Falls.

Dr. Isabel Wilson joined the Carris Health Eye Center in July, serving Redwood Falls full time. We also have several new visiting specialists including Dr. John Springer in orthopedics, Dr. Krista Hemmesch in pediatrics and Dr. Mark Johnston in podiatry.

We look forward to continuing to recruit talented healthcare professionals to our community to serve your needs. In order to provide more seamless care for our patients, we have also moved cardiology appointments to the hospital, and oncology will begin outpatient appointments at the hospital in August.

In addition to these immediate changes, we are excited to see our new medical campus taking shape. We officially broke ground in May and anticipate having steel in place and the building weather-tight before the snow falls. As the building takes shape, we are also building partnerships to enhance the care we can provide.

One new partnership that will take shape in the new building will be an expansion of mental health services. We announced at our groundbreaking ceremony that Western Mental Health will be leasing space in our new campus to expand access to mental health care.

Through all of these changes, whether big or small, our commitment to your care is unwavering. We take pride in caring for you, our families, friends and neighbors, and we look forward to the many opportunities before us as Carris Health - Redwood.

– Bryan Lydick serves as the administrator for Carris Health - Redwood