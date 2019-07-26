After a one-year hiatus, the golf tournament hosted at the Sleepy Eye Golf Course has returned. On Saturday, August 17 the Huiras Family Memorial Golf Tournament will return.

This year will mark the third year and will help raise money for Team Telemore and Mike Huiras. Huiras, a former resident of Sleepy Eye, is affected by dyskeratosis congenita and was recently diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. As a result of this disease, Mike is in need of two new lungs.

Dyskeratosis congenita is a disease that is extremely rare and is found in just 1 of 1,000,000 people. The disease also can cause cancer and many other frightening diseases.

Mike is currently 45 years old and has two children, Ben (14) and Isabel(11). Huiras also graduated in 1992 from St. Mary’s. He currently resides in Kasson, MN. Mike’s younger brother Joe Huiras passed away in December of 2017 as a result of the dyskeratosis congenita disease.

Just recently, Mike was informed he will need a lung transplant due to the development of pulmonary fibrosis in his lungs. Pulmonary fibrosis causes scar tissue to build up in the lungs which in turn decreases the transportation of oxygen into the bloodstream.

Dyskeratosis cogenita is a disease that affects cell reproduction and affects skin and bone marrow. People living with this disease also are vulnerable to developing aplastic anemia, better known as bone marrow failure, which happens when the bone marrow does not reproduce new cells properly.

The tournament is held at Sleepy Eye Golf Course on Saturday, August 17 and is $50 to enter. The tournament consists of a nine hole scramble with 72 golfers with 18 teams. Registration at the course begins at 7:45 a.m. and tee-off will be at 8:45 a.m. However, pre-registration is available by contacting Adam Huiras at adam@connectmankato.com.

Mike leaves for Pittsburgh at the end of August for an evaluation prior to his double-lung transplant.