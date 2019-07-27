The grant is part of the BCBS of MN Foundation’s Healthy Connections Program. City and school district to partner on project.

Last week, Region Nine Development Commission announced they’d been awarded a grant of $200,000 through the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation, to be used over the next two years to “help create and nurture more connected, resilient, and inclusive communities where all people have the support and resources to reach their full health potential. The grant is part of the foundation’s Healthy Connections Program.

Corree Stamschror of Region Nine said this 2019-2021 grant will be used in Sleepy Eye, and one other location in the second year, and be a continuation of the Rural Equity Learning Community program, which they conducted in seven southern Minnesota towns last year.

“Sleepy Eye was chosen because of its central location and community interest,” said Stamschror. “The overall goal of this project is to increase individual learning, as well as expand community networks and coalitions. Communities that are involved work towards identifying what inclusivity means in their community, identify an initiative, and test that initiative.”

Sleepy Eye Public Schools and Sleepy Eye Economic Development Authority are partners in this program.

In upcoming months, discussions in Sleepy Eye will determine additional details.