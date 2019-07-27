The 2019 Miss Sleepy Eye Royalty attended the 14th Annual MN Twins Royal Sparkle Night on Tuesday, July 16 at Target Field.

The 2019 Miss Sleepy Eye Royalty attended the 14th Annual MN Twins Royal Sparkle Night on Tuesday, July 16 at Target Field, where community ambassadors from across the state gathered to help raise money for Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare. The Miss Sleepy Eye Royalty saw a few familiar faces with the Minneapolis Aquatennial Ambassadors, including former Miss Sleepy Eye, Aquatennial Princess Courtney Engholm, pictured here at left, with Miss Sleepy Eye Princesses Anna Sellner and Liv Nelson, and Queen Callie Bohnen.