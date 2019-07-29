Dr. Kynndyl Giannonatti is the newest addition to Crookston Eye Clinic and Fosston Eye Clinic.

Dr. Giannonatti is a native of McIntosh Minnesota, who graduated from Win-E-Mac Highschool in 2011. She then completed her undergraduate degree at Concordia College in Moorhead, MN and earned her Doctor of Optometry degree from Pacific University College of Optometry in Forest Grove, Oregon.

During optometry school, Dr. Giannonatti was a part of a group called Amigos, which provides eyecare to underserved areas across the globe. She traveled with this group on a mission trip to Tanzania, Africa during her third year of school.

Her clinical rotations included the Mayo Clinic, Indian Health Services, an urban group private practice, and a VA hospital in Salt Lake City. These internships provided experience in ocular disease, contact lenses, pediatrics, and surgery co-management.

Dr. Giannonatti recently moved to Erskine Minnesota with her husband to work at the Crookston and Fosston Eye Clinics. She looks forward to providing comprehensive eyecare at both locations and becoming involved in the community.