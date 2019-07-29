It's that time of the year! The Chippewa County Fair begins on Wednesday, July 31 and runs through Sunday, August 4. Each day is jam packed with events and activities filled with fun for everyone!

The fair unofficially kicks off on Tuesday, July 30, with entry day. Also, the 4-H Horse Show takes place at 8 a.m. Admission is free!

The fair officially kicks off on Wednesday. In addition to the many judging events and commercial exhibits, entertainment for the day features Great Frontier Bull Riding at the Grandstand at 7 p.m. Those attending the bull riding will also get to see kids try their hand at mutton Busting.

The Carnival also opens on Wednesday at 6 p.m., and will be open each day of the fair.

Perennial fair favorite Johnny Holm will perform on Wednesday evening at 9 p.m.

New to the fair this year is Los Moralitos Circus, who will give a special light show performance at 9 p.m. The circus will also be performing at various times throughout the fair.

The big news for Thursday's entertainment is that award winning country recording artists Thompson Square will be performing at the Grandstand at 9 p.m. Popular regional band IV Play will open for Thompson Square at 8 p.m. Gates to the concert will open at 7 p.m.

On Friday, the Fiesta City Speedway will hold a special racing program for the fair at 7 p.m. At 9 p.m., Hicktown Mafia will be performing a wide variety of popular music.

Saturday's entertainment features a Tractor Pull at 5 p.m., and Hicktown Mafia will be performing another show at 8 p.m.

On Sunday, a church service will be held at 10 a.m., and popular area musician Charlie Roth will perform at 11 a.m. The fair will officially come to an end at 6 p.m. when the gates close on this year's Chippewa County Fair.