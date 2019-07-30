Thousands of people will be in Redwood Falls this coming Thursday, Friday and Saturday (Aug. 1-3) for the 2019 Minnesota Trappers Association convention, which is being held at the Redwood County fairgrounds.

According to Brian Fischer, who serves as director for District 7 of the state trappers association, which includes all of southwest Minnesota, the event is held to “promote American heritage.”

The gates are scheduled to open Aug. 1 at 12 p.m. with a number of activities for all ages being offered throughout the three-day event.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for trappers association members. Youth 16 and under can get in for free.

The convention hours are from 12-5 p.m. Aug. 1 and from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Aug. 2-3.

A number of demonstrations are being offered during the convention, with opportunities for those who are new or are interested in trapping having a chance to learn more about it.

The event includes a variety of product vendors, as well, with food also available on site.

Fischer said there will be land and water demonstrations during the event. A program known as the Beginner Trappers Convention will be held, which offers kids a chance to learn about trapping. Kids will have more opportunities for hands-on activities with animals and vendors.

The theme for the convention is “Three Days on the Trapline,” with everything from water and land trapping to the ethics and handling of furs discussed. There will also be demonstrations presented by youth as part of the convention. All of the demonstrations offered will be under cover, with bleachers provided for those who take them in.

A complete schedule of events, as well as other information about trapping can be found in the Minnesota Trappers Association Web site at mntrappers.org.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend the convention to learn more about trapping and those who do it.

