The Minnesota State Arts Board awarded an arts learning grant – totaling $90,926 – to the Lower Sioux Indian Community. At its July meeting, the arts board approved 285 grants through its Arts Learning, Operating Support and Minnesota Festival Support grant programs.

This is the first of four rounds of grants the board will award this fiscal year. Together, grants in these programs total more than $19 million. The arts learning grant program supports lifelong learning in the arts for all ages as well as abilities.

The Lower Sioux Indian Community will apply the funding to help sustain the Dakota tradition of pottery by contracting with master artists to train apprentices in the skills, knowledge and experience necessary to become independent pottery teachers.

Arts learning grants are funded by an appropriation from the Minnesota state legislature from the state’s arts and cultural heritage fund. To learn more about fiscal year 2020 grantees and their activities, visit the arts board Web site.

The Minnesota Arts Board is a state agency dedicated to ensuring that all Minnesotans have the opportunity to participate in the arts. It receives appropriations from the Minnesota state legislature and funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The arts board offers grants, services and other resources to individuals and organizations throughout the state to stimulate and encourage the creation, performance and appreciation of the arts in the state.

Additional information about the arts board can be found on its Web site at www.arts.state.mn.us.