Sandy Perkins presented a check for $376 from First Presbyterian Church to the Crookston Youth Foundation, represented by CYF student advisory board and First Presbyterian Church member, Ben Brantner. The donation came from a portion of the Pentecost special offering, 40% of which is intended to stay local.