Elizabeth “Liz” Hagen, 81, of Montevideo, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3. at Trinity Lutheran Church of Boyd, with the Rev. Lori Wold officiating. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday.

Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home, of Montevideo, was in charge of the funeral arrangements. (online guest book at www.andersonfuneralmontevideo.com)