Howard Flickinger, 73. of Montevideo, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Luther Haven. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Montevideo Community Center.

Howard Richard Flickinger was born in Raymond, Oct. 10, 1945, to Walter and Marcia (Steffen) Flickinger, at his grandmother's house. He attended school in Raymond and Montevideo. Howard served in the National Guard for eight years and also in the Montevideo Rescue Unit in his younger years. He worked most of his life in the Montevideo area.

In 1967, he married Linda Nordang, and together they raised their son Lonnie. In later years they adopted another son, Jody Harding.

Howard was one of the good guys. He was always friendly and helpful to anyone who needed it. All of his life he cared for his family and loved them fiercely. His family will never stop missing him.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda; sons Lonnie (and Miranda) and Jody Harding; grandson, Rory; granddaughters, MacKenzie and Katelyn; brothers Perry (and Ruby), of Montevideo; Jay of Lead Hill, Arkansas; sister Carmen (and Duane) Rickert. of Montevideo; and five great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers David and Steve; sisters, Sandra and Trudy; and his best furry friend, Inga.

Blessed be his memory.

