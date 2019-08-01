Mary Moe, 69, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at Meadow Creek Assisted Living in Montevideo. Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 29, at United Methodist Church in Montevideo. Pastor Sam Kautz officiated, and interment was at Black Oak Lutheran Cemetery, rural Montevideo.

Mary Joan (Trutnau) Moe was born May 2, 1950, in Minneapolis, the daughter of Donald and Sally (Marschall) Trutnau. She was very proud to attend and graduate from the private all girls Catholic high school, St. Margaret's Academy and later from Mankato State University. Mary was united in marriage to David Moe on June 10, 1972, at St. Marks Catholic Church in Shakopee. They built a home southeast of Montevideo. Mary worked at the public schools in Granite Falls for a few years before starting in the Montevideo public schools and the ALC. She worked as a reading specialist and taught special ed for the district for over 20 years.

Mary was an artist. She loved baking, planning special activities with the grandkids, sewing, making cards, painting, creating flower arrangements, gardening, reading, shopping and decorating. She was very active at United Methodist Church and was involved in the prayer group, Bible study, and decorating. She also loved putting on puppet shows at church. One of her biggest passions was sharing the love of God with everyone she met and teaching others how amazing it was to live a faith-filled life. She was the prayer warrior for her family and friends and loved seeing so many miracles happen and prayers answered.

She is survived by her husband, Dave; four children, Melissa (and Jake) Knutson, of Oak Grove, Jennifer (and Evert) Olesen, of Dawson, David Moe, of Montevideo, and Thomas Moe, of Montevideo; seven grandchildren, Carter, Krista, Erik, Alexis, Camryn, Ellie, and Tobin; brother, John (and Deb) Trutnau, of Shakopee; and extended family and many friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents and a brother, Dean.

