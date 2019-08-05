For three days this week (Aug. 6-8) the Gilfillan Estate will be extremely busy, as it plays host to the largest farm show in Minnesota.

Farmfest, which was first held in Redwood County in 1994, has grown over the past quarter century so that today thousands of people walk through the gates and learn about everything from the latest in technology to what has been going on in Washington, D.C. especially as it relates to rural regions of the nation.

The show features a number of political and education forums, and this year’s schedule also includes an ag listening session hosted by the U.S. House ag committee and its chairman, Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota’s seventh district. That session is being held Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Minnesota governor Tim Walz is scheduled to address the Farmfest audience Tuesday at 1:10 p.m, with the annual free sweet corn feed Tuesday starting at 11:45 a.m.

While Farmfest focuses on ag-related topics and products, there are other events and activities that take place during the three-day event for the whole family, including a kids’ pedal pull each day at 1 p.m. The Minnesota State Patrol will be doing vehicle inspections throughout the day.

A free pancake breakfast is offered Wednesday from 8-10 a.m. The show opens each day at 8 a.m., with the event closing Tuesday at 5 p.m. and Wednesday and Thursday at 4 p.m.

Admission is $10 at the gate for adults, with those 17 and under getting in for free.

To learn more about the events and activities that are taking place at Farmfest 2019 visit the IDEAg Group Web site at www.farmfest.com.