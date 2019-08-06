On Wednesday, July 24, Tracey Sundeen (Assistant Director of Head Start Operations) and Melody Hedden (Head Start Family and Community Services Manager) were recognized as part of the 2019 class of Certified Community Action Professionals (CCAP). The event took place at the Minnesota Community Action Partnership (MinnCAP) Annual Training Conference in Duluth, Minn.

Earning CCAP certification is a rigorous process. Candidates must complete a candidate data form, develop an executive skills portfolio, and pass a four-hour written exam. Benefits of achieving the CCAP certification include earning recognition for accomplishments in the field, recognition for the standard of professionalism in Community Action, enhances the credentials of Community Action staff at the agency, and can provide an edge in competing for public and private grant funds.

The CCAP certification is designed for current and emerging managers or leaders in the community action profession. To achieve certification, employment in either a community action agency (CAA), a delegate agency or sub-grantee of a CAA, a CSBG eligible entity, a state or regional association office, or a state community services program office is required.

