Employees from Bayer in Redwood Falls recommended Redwood Valley High School to receive a $5,000 grant from the Bayer Fund. Funds from the grant will be used to purchase “grow lab equipment” in the newly constructed state of the art “grow lab” located in the Estebo Career Development & Training Center.

“This is fantastic news. These grant funds will be used to purchase high-end equipment to be used in the newly constructed ‘grow lab,’” said Rick Ellingworth, Redwood Area School District superintendent. “The equipment we purchase with this grant will help provide ‘world-class’ opportunities for students and adults to learn about plant science.”

Redwood Valley High School received a Bayer grant in 2017 to purchase robotics kits used in what has become a successful robotics program.

Prior to that, in 2016, Reede Gray Elementary School received a Bayer Fund grant to purchase robotic kits for the newly developed Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Math (STEAM) programs taught by Mark Buyck.

“The school’s commitment to providing students with a high-quality learning experience in the areas of plant science and technology led to our recommendation,” said Aaron Kramer, site lead at Bayer Research. “We’re proud to support Redwood Valley High School with this Bayer Fund grant.”

In 2019, the Bayer Fund awarded more than $1.4 million through this program to nonprofit organizations in rural communities to help address essential needs in food and nutrition, STEM education and community development. Non-profit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $7 million through this program over the past five years.

The Redwood Area School District recently constructed the Orrin S. Estebo Career Development and Training Center.

As part of the commitment to science and agriculture education, an agriculture addition of a completely controlled environment grow room-lab was constructed. This lab was preferred to a greenhouse, as it allows the school to completely control all elements of climate – temperature, moisture and light. It is projected this lab will provide world-class learning opportunities for youth and adults for years to come.

The Bayer Fund is a non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.