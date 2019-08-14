The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office has identified the two deceased persons found west of the Sparta Cemetery on August 11.



Andy Edward Wilcox, 42, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Charity Grace Hoffelt, 41, also of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.



The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says Wilcox died of a gunshot wound to the head. Wilcox's manner of death is pending further investigation from autopsy.



The Midwest Medical Examiner says Hoffelt died of suicide due to a gunshot wound.



On Sunday at about Noon, the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office responded to a request by Mr. Wilcox's family to aid in locating Wilcox, who they believed to be suicidal and in Chippewa County, possibly with his girlfriend, now identified as Hoffelt.



Law Enforcement located Wilcox and Hoffelt in a secluded area of Chippewa County west of the Sparta Cemetery. Hoffelt was pronounced deceased at the scene. Wilcox was transported by North Memorial Air Care to North Memorial Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.



The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office investigation into their deaths is ongoing. There are no public safety risks involving this incident.





Respectfully,



Derek Olson



Chippewa County Sheriff