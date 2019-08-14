Weather and construction progress permitting, Highway 60 traffic near St. James will be switched back to travel on both eastbound and westbound lanes and all ramps will be open as early as late Wednesday, August 21. However, only one lane each way may be available as the crews complete final construction work.

The remaining work is expected to be complete in two to three weeks and includes placing guardrail, rumble strips on the left sides in each direction, final turf establishment, final signs and final lane markings. They will also remove one-way crossovers and a west crossover.

Construction on Highway 60 in Watonwan County started in June of 2018 and included: ·Resurfacing the existing pavement in both directions– 13 miles

·Constructing a crossovers

·Removing and replacing road signs

·Constructing a snow fence to mitigate snow drifts on Hwy 60 at the Watonwan River Bridge

·Removing or replacing guardrails

·Resurfacing and upgrades to the Hwy 4/County Rd 27 bridge and County Rd 12 bridge

PCi Roads of St. Michael, MN, was awarded the project with a bid of $27,500,000.

For more information, visit the project website at www.mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy60.