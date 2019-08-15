The 9th Annual Crookston Veterans Ceremony took place on Wednesday, August 14 at the University of Minnesota Crookston Mall.

Four veterans were honored at the ceremony, including Richard Brouillard, introduced by Sister Rose Marie, James Cameron, introduced by Paula Lundgren, Peter Heydt, introduced by Bill Cassavant and Richard Jensen, introduced by Dr. Albert Sims.

Pastor Bill Humiston gave the invocation, and the ceremony was led by Police Chief Paul Biermaier.