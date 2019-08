The Redwood County Historical Society is hosting a concert this coming Tuesday (Aug. 20).

The concert will feature the Church of Cash, a world-class Johnny Cash tribute, starting at 7 p.m.

Admission is $10 and will be held at the Gilfillan Estate.

The concert will be held rain or shine.

Root beer floats and homemade ice cream will be available during the concert.

Those who are planning to attend this event are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.