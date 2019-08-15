The 58th annual Buttered Corn Days Celebration is this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 16 and 17. The event will include fun old traditions and new things, too.

Friday’s fun includes all the buttered sweet corn you can eat, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Allison Park—that’s the deal that made Corn Days the spectacular event we all love. There is live musical entertainment all day, a craft and vendor market, specialty food vendors and fun for the kids. For an extra special treat, head over to Sportsmen’s Park for a lake cruise on the Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Boating and Bobbers pontoon—noon to 4 p.m.

Back again for the second year is a street dance outside the Servicemen’s Club, for some tunes by Heide and the Good Old Boys, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Saturday events include the third annual BBQ Rib Contest in Allison Park, 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sleepy Eye Chamber of Commerce Director Christina Andres said there are two new twists to the event this year: “We have a vendor coming in to cook a lot more ribs than our contestants can manage — so there should be ribs for all who want them! Plus, we are offering roasted sweet corn this year to round out the meal.”

Saturday’s festivities include a concert by the Schell’s Hobo Band in South Park, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., followed by the Buttered Corn Days grand finale — the Grand Parade, in the south part of town, starting at 6 p.m.

It will be another wonderful Buttered Corn Days Celebration in Sleepy Eye.