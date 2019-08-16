The Butterfield Threshermen will hold its 53rd annual Steam and Gas Engine Show Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17-18 at Voss Park on the west edge of Butterfield, just off of Minnesota Highway 60 in southwest Minnesota.

In the past this two-day event featuring antique tractors, engines, cars and machinery as well as pioneer town and crafts, has drawn more than 25,000 people.

Admission is $10 for adults (good for both days) with children under 13 free. Parking is free, and the shaded Voss Park campground near Butterfield Lake is available for camping.

Several steam engines and antique tractors will thresh about 10 acres of wheat and oats during the show. More than 250 antique tractors from Rumleys to Hart Parrs will be on display and on parade each afternoon at 2:15 p.m. along with classic cars and trucks.

The featured tractor on this year’s commemorative button and event poster is the restored 1951 John Deere tractor in memory of John Spitzner. The tractor will be on display during the 2019 show.

This year’s special attraction at the antique auto exhibit is American Motors vehicles. The show’s many attractions include wood cutting by a sawmill, lathe mill, shingle mill and much more.

The Voss Park grove will be loaded with antique gas engines big and small, not to mention scale models. There will be an antique and out-of-field tractor pull held Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Continuous entertainment will be offered Friday night through Sunday featuring outstanding bluegrass bands. Sunday morning the 9 a.m. open air church service will also feature bluegrass groups.