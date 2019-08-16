C-Town Mini Golf was held at the Crookston Sports Center on Thursday, August 15.

C-Town Mini Golf, a free, Crookston themed mini golf course for kids, will also be open Friday, August 16 from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

C-Town Mini Golf is sponsored by DeBoer Builders, Housing & Economic Development Authority Crookston, Northern Lumber, Crookston Building & Rent-it-Center Dakota Lumber and Crookston Fire Department