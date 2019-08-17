On Aug. 7 Sonny Perdue, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, made a couple of stops in southern Minnesota to hear the concerns of farmers and local representatives of the agriculture industry.

Secretary Perdue’s first stop was at Farmfest, where he took part in a bipartisan listening session with members of the House Agriculture Committee and other members of Congress. The session was hosted by Minnesota Congressman and House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson, who made the following statement after the listening session:

“With all of the stress in farm country, it was important for Secretary Perdue to be here at Farmfest so Minnesota farmers could share directly with the Administration the issues they are having first-hand. At the forum farmers shared serious concerns about the trade war; the potential benefits of USMCA, which I support; the ongoing need for labor on dairy farms and other agricultural operations; and issues brought on by bad weather in the spring and throughout planting season, among many other topics. We talked about new programs in the Farm Bill and ways those programs will help farmers, with a particular focus on the dairy folks and what the new Dairy Margin Coverage program can do for them.

“We heard loudly and clearly that farmers don’t want to get their revenue from the government, but we also know that we at the federal level have a responsibility to make sure folks aren’t left behind as a result of forces beyond their control. There is still a lot of work to be done, and I’m going to continue do what I can as Chair of the Agriculture Committee as well as work with the Secretary to help.”

From Farmfest, Secretary Perdue traveled to Mankato for an agriculture roundtable with southern Minnesota agriculture industry leaders. The roundtable was hosted by Congressman Jim Hagedorn, who represents Minnesota’s District 1 in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Secretary Perdue opened the roundtable with welcoming remarks, and brought a little levity as he asked for remarks, “I always found if you want to know what a farmer thinks, just ask him, and if you want to know what a farmer thinks, you don’t have to ask him.”

The roundtable participants, representing a variety of ag industries, included Brian Foster of Christensen Farms and Brian Schwartz of Schwartz Farms, along with a few more representatives of the pork industry and others involved in the financial, crop, consumer foods, and animal care businesses.

Foster spoke to the Secretary of concerns about the trade war, saying it is incentivizing the U.S.’s competitors [in other countries] to produce more and that [we] are not going to get those markets back for a long time. Secretary Persude responded, that he understands the grain and livestock markets and said, “U.S. products are well-regarded from a quality standpoint and when we get trade issues resolved, I think we’ll be back in the ballgame.” Foster said, “Lot of pain out here as you know.”

Schwartz spoke about the labor shortage in their industry and that short term [seasonal] work visas don’t work for them, as they train employees who then have to leave. Hagedorn remarked that the dairy industry has the same labor problems and there are some bills “floating around, with ideas” to address that issue for foreign workers.

Following the roundtable, Congressman Hagedorn said of the event, “Our southern Minnesota agriculture leaders want Secretary Perdue to know how much they value good government policies in the areas of trade, regulations, health care, taxes and energy. Our farmers also appreciate a strong Farm Bill and policies to sustain generational farmers when times are tough.”