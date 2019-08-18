After many years of operating in the basement of the old Police Station, the Sleepy Eye Food Shelf finally acquired a much-needed new home.

After many years of operating in the basement of the old Police Station, the Sleepy Eye Food Shelf finally acquired a much-needed new home when arrangements were made with the City of Sleepy Eye, earlier this year, to move into an unused two-room space in the rear of the Sleepy Eye Community Center building. After the rooms were cleared out, a few repairs were made, and fresh paint applied, moving day arrived this week.

Tuesday morning, Aug, 13, food shelf board members and local volunteers took on the task of moving food, shelving and furniture from the old food shelf, down the street to the new location. KEYC-TV even came to town to report on the big move.

Pleased to have a new space, with no stairs for clients and volunteers to climb, and easy access for food deliveries into an adjacent garage, food shelf manager Josie Rose still had to admit to a bit of nostalgia during the move.

“The new place is wonderful, and we really need it,” said Rose. “But I will miss our old space a little, too — it’s the only home our food shelf has known.”

The Sleepy Eye Food Shelf is open Mondays from 4 to 6 p.m. Entry to the food shelf is at the back of the Community Center building.