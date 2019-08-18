It is very hard for me to accept the fact that as of Aug. 15 August was, for all intents and purposes, half over.

Yes, I understand a month with 31 days did not officially reach the mid point until noon Aug. 16.

I think what has caused the most concern with the fact that we are now past day 15 of the eighth month of 2019 is the fact that by the end of the month the kids will be very near the end of their summer vacation.

Actually, I am still adjusting to the fact that they are starting two weeks later than was the pattern for the past several years.

Honestly, I still would like to see the school year start prior to the post-Labor Day date, and I hope one day the legislature will change its position on this rule.

…

I was able to spend quite a bit of time at Farmfest this year, and there were things I really enjoyed about being there.

I appreciate running into people from the community and talking with folks I only see this time of the year.

I also like the fact that I have never walked away from Farmfest without having learned something new.

Of course, there were a couple of things I did not like, too.

I don’t appreciate big media folks who show up at Farmfest when the big names come. For me it is always a bit disingenuous for the metro media to show up at the event only because someone like Sonny Perdue is there.

I do not begrudge the fact that they come, but what frustrates me is the fact that they seem to think that their presence at Farmfest is just as important as those they have come to cover.

They are much more forceful, and their questions always seem to give me the sense that they are trying to create news.

The other thing that I did not like about Farmfest this year is the fact that there was a demonstration plot that featured hemp.

Let me explain.

Growing up on a farm I spent many hours out in the soybean fields pulling certain weeds, and among them was the hemp that had been intentionally raised long before I was born. I was told to get rid of it, and now there are people who are encouraging its growth again.

Many of those same people are also of the ilk who are encouraging milkweed growth.

At the end of the day it is as if my growing up years were a complete waste of time.

If I ever hear anyone encouraging the growth of Canadian thistles, I might just implode.

…

In Minnesota, the beginning of August means the implementation of many new laws, and this year an important one went into effect as of Aug. 1. That law prohibits hand-held use of cell phones when driving. I know many of you are not happy about that law, and to be honest neither am I.

However, my reason is likely not the same as yours.

I don’t think the law went far enough. I don’t think people should be able to use their cell phones when they are driving at all.

Yes, if an emergency arises, I think that use of a cell phone is totally acceptable, but I think whether one has a phone in their hand or is talking with someone via some other hands-free technology the fact is drivers are still distracted because they are focusing on the conversation rather than the road.

…

By the end of the week, local student athletes will be in the midst of the new sports season. (The local tennis team had its first meet Aug. 16.) Good luck to all of you this fall. Go Cards.