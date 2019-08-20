HIGHLAND PTO IS HAVING A SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE TO HELP STUDENTS AND KEEP CLASSROOMS SUPPLIED ALL YEAR LONG. SUPPLIES NEEDED INCLUDE GLUE STICKS, DRY ERASE MARKERS, PENCILS #2 OR MECHANICAL, SCISSORS (STUDENT SIZED), FOLDERS, 3-HOLE PUNCH BINDERS, HAND SANITIZER AND WIPES. SUPPLIES CAN BE DROPPED OFF AT THE HIGHLAND SCHOOL OFFICE MONDAY THRU FRIDAY FROM 8 A.M. TO 5 P.M. OR DURING HIGHLAND’S MEET THE TEACHER NIGHTS TUESDAY, AUGUST 27 AND WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 28 FROM 4-7 P.M.





Tuesday, August 20



CHS Girls Tennis will face East Grand Forks and Roseau starting at 10 a.m. at the CHS Tennis Courts.



Crookston Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the conference room.



DNR Hunter Safety Training will be held from 7-9 p.m. on August 20, 22, 23, and 24 at the Crookston Gun Club in rural Crookston. The safety training is for anyone 11 and older. Young hunters and those planning on hunting out of Minnesota are required to have a Firearm Safety Training Certificate. For info and registration, contact Steve Videen at 289-2115 or stevevideen@yahoo.com.



Crookston Eagles On Tuesday, they’ll have an Aerie meeting at 7 p.m. and an Auxiliary meeting at 7 p.m. with a joint meeting to follow. On Thursday, they’ll have Bar Bingo at 7 p.m. On Saturday, they’ll have Bar Bingo at 3:30 p.m. and a dinner from 6-7 p.m.





Wednesday, August 21



Altru Sleep Center Free Sleep Screenings will be held from 12-2 p.m. in Crookston. No appointment necessary.



Elder Abuse 101 and Advance Directives Info Session will be held at 2 p.m. at the Crookston Library. The presentation is free of charge and is sponsored by Legal Services of Northwest Minnesota.



Crookston Baseball Association will meet at 7 p.m. at the Crookston Eagles.





Thursday, August 22



Crookston Kiwanis Club will meet at 7 a.m. at RBJ’s Restaurant.



Foot Care Clinics will be held at 8:30 a.m. on August 22 at the Golden Link Senior Center. Foot soaks and nail trimming provided. A fee of $20 is charged per client. Call 281-3072 for an appointment.



CHS Boys Soccer will face Detroit Lakes at 4 p.m. at the CHS Soccer Fields.



CHS Volleyball will face Bagley at 7:15 p.m. at the CHS Gym.



Crookston Farmer’s Market will be open from 4-7 p.m. at the Downtown Square. Find locally-grown produce, baked goods, and more.





Friday, August 23



38th Annual Chautauqua and French-Canadian Metis Festival will be held August 23, 24 and 25 at the Old Crossing and Treaty Park in Huot.



Crookston VFW Post 1902 will have Bar BINGO at 6 p.m. every Friday and at 1 p.m. every Saturday.





Saturday, August 24



CHS Girls Tennis will host an Invitational with Detroit Lakes, EGF, Hibbing, Moorhead, New London-Spicer, Perham, Wadena-Deer Creek starting at 9 a.m. at the CHS Tennis Courts.



CHS Boys Soccer will face Fergus Falls at 11 a.m. at the CHS Soccer Fields.





Monday, August 26



Crookston Lions Club will meet at 12 p.m. at the Crookston Inn.



UMN Crookston Campus and Community Part-Time Job Expo will be held from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Wellness Center. This event is free of charge although space is limited. Register by August 12 by calling 281-8369.



Crookston Park Board will meet at 4:45 p.m. at City Hall in the conference room.



Crookston School Board will meet at 5 p.m. at CHS in the choir/orchestra room.



Crookston City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the council chambers. Ways & Means Committee will meet immediately following. The possibility of a closed session exists with both the Council and Ways & Means.





Tuesday, August 27



CHS Girls Soccer will face Hillcrest Lutheran Academy at 4 p.m. at the CHS Soccer Fields.



Crookston High School 7th Grade Orientation will be held from 4-7 p.m. at CHS. There will be a parent only meeting and tour from 4:15-4:45 p.m. and orientation for students until 7 p.m.



Fisher Chamber of Commerce Annual Community Picnic will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at 313 Park Avenue in Fisher. Enjoy a free meal with friends and neighbors.



North Country Food Bank Food Shelf Planning Discussion Meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Valley Tech Park. North Country is moving to East Grand Forks and wants to work with the community to establish a new food shelf by October 1, 2019. This meeting is open to individuals and groups that have an interest in the future of the food shelf and come prepared to discuss ideas for location, funding, management and operation. The Crookston Food Shelf serves 250-300 families per month.



Spinecrackers Book Club will meet from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Crookston Library to discuss “The Gilded Hour” by Sara Donati. All are welcome.



City of Crookston Ward 4 Informal Meeting - Everyone in Ward 4 Welcome will be held at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the council chambers.





Wednesday, August 28



RiverView Health Luncheon will be held at 12 p.m. in Meeting Room 1 at RiverView. The topic is learning about hospital admission status. Call 281-9745 to pre-register. A boxed lunch can also be ordered at registration.



Golden Link Senior Center On Wed. Aug. 28 they’ll show free movie “I Feel Pretty” at 1:30 p.m. Save the Date for the Annual Fall Trip September 6-16, 2019 to Vermont. Cost is $1,299.



RiverView Type 2 Diabetes Support Group will meet from 5-6 p.m. in Meeting Room 1 at RiverView. This year’s meetings will be held Aug. 28, Sept. 25, Oct. 23, Nov. 27, and Dec. 18. The meetings are free and open to anyone with Type 2 Diabetes and their family members. For more info, call Dietician Darcey Larsen at 281-9589.





Thursday, August 29



Summer Salad Lunches will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church on August 29, and September 26. Takeouts are available and cost is $12 for the lunches. Call 281-3393.



RiverView Health Pharmacy Free Presentation on Diabetes Medication Management will be held at 3 p.m. at Oak Court at 110 Sargeant Street. The event is open to the public. Braydon Gourneau, PharmD, and Jessica Holzer, Pharmacy Tech, will share information on general overview of diabetes, hypoglycemia, medication, side effects and their actions. There will also be time for questions from the audience.



Mission Rummage Sale will be held from 4-9 p.m. on Thursday, August 29 and again from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, August 30 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. All proceeds will be given to the Hope Center and Care and Share.



CHS Swimming will host Fosston and Thief River Falls at 5 p.m. at the Crookston Community Pool.



CHS Football will face East Grand Forks at 6 p.m. at the UMC Football Field.





Friday, August 30



Tri-Valley Transportation Rides to Rollag for the Steam Threshers Reunion will leave Crookston Friday morning and return in the afternoon. Cost is $10 roundtrip and reservations must be made by 12 p.m. on August 28. For more info, call 281-0700.





Tuesday, September 3



First Day of School for Crookston Public Schools



CHS Volleyball will face Red Lake Falls at 7:15 p.m. in the CHS Gym.





Thursday, September 5



CHS Boys Soccer will face Hillcrest Lutheran Academy at the CHS Soccer Fields.



CHS Girls Soccer will face Detroit Lakes at 4 p.m. at the CHS Soccer Fields.





Saturday, September 7



King of Trails City Wide Garage Sales will be held throughout Crookston. Listings and maps will be available at local gas stations by 12 p.m. on Friday, September 6. Each participating garage sale will receive a UMC yard sign and two UMC event passes. Contact Marcia at 281-4320 or email mschoenborn@visitcrookston.com.



Queen City Art Festival and Chalk It Up will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the old Wayne Hotel parking lot at 2nd St. and North Main Street. Free admission. Look for featured artists, interactive art stations, food, a chalk “selfie” area, squares for individual chalk art, hair chalking, games and more.



Villa St. Vincent/The Summit Glow Golf Tournament will begin with registration at 3:30 p.m. at Minakwa Golf Course with the shotgun start at 4 p.m. There will be supper and raffle drawings and the second round at sunset. Prizes awarded for best decorated glow golf cart and best decorated glow golfer. All proceeds will be used toward the purchase and installation of new call light systems for the Villa and Summit. For more info or to register a team, contact Cindy Hulst at 281-9713 or Tina Leach at 281-1774.





Monday, September 9



Kids at Castle will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. at Castle Park. The theme is “Get Wild with Nature.”





Tuesday, September 10



CHS Girls Tennis will face Moorhead at 2 p.m. at the CHS Tennis Courts.



CHS Boys Soccer will face Pelican Rapids at 4 p.m. at the CHS Soccer Fields.



CHS Girls Tennis will face EGF at 4 p.m. at the CHS Soccer Fields.



CHS Girls Tennis will face Thief River Falls at 5 p.m. at the CHS Tennis Courts.





Thursday, Sept 12



CHS Boys Soccer will face Jamestown at 4 p.m. at the CHS Soccer Fields.



CHS Swimming will host an Invitational with Detroit Lakes, TRF, and Warraod at 5:30 p.m. at the Crookston Community Pool.



CHS Volleyball will face Norman County East at 7:15 p.m. in the CHS Gym.





Friday, September 13



MICAH Center - The Cloud of Witnesses: Honoring Ancient Traditions - Prayer Practice Retreat will be held Sept. 13-15 at the MICAH Retreat Center in rural Crookston. Cost is $200 per person and includes room and board. Email trey.crxpres@midconetwork.com for more info.



CHS Football will face West Central Area at 7 p.m. at the UMC Football Field.





Monday, September 16



RiverView Health Monthly Celiac Support Group will be held at 5:30 p.m. in Meeting Room 2 at RiverView on September 16, October 21 and November 18.



CHS Volleyball will face Fertile-Beltrami at 7:15 p.m. in the CHS Gym.





Tuesday, September 17



CHS Swimming will face Park Rapids Area at 5:30 p.m. at the Crookston Community Pool.





Thursday, Sept 19



CHS Boys Soccer will face EGF at 4 p.m. at the CHS Soccer Fields.



CHS Volleyball will face Red Lake County Central at 7:15 p.m. in the CHS Gym.





Saturday, Sept 21



CHS Volleyball will host an Invitational with Bagley, Clearbrook-Gonvick, EGF, Fisher-Climax, Northome, Stephen-Argyle, and Warroad in the CHS Gym.





Tuesday, September 24



CHS Girls Soccer will face Pelican Rapids at 4 p.m. at the CHS Soccer Fields.





Thursday, Sept 26



CHS Swimming will face TRF at 5:30 p.m. at the Crookston Community Pool.



CHS Volleyball will face Barnesville at 7:15 p.m. in the CHS Gym.





Friday, September 27



CHS Boys Soccer will face Hibbing at 3:30 p.m. at the CHS Soccer Fields.



CHS Girls Soccer will face Hibbing at 3:30 p.m. at the CHS Soccer Fields.



UMC Alumni Awards Celebration will begin with a social at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. in Bede Ballroom. For info, contact Rose Ulseth at 281-8439 or rose445@umn.edu.





Saturday, Sept 28



CHS Girls Tennis will face Park Rapids Area at 10 a.m. at the CHS Tennis Courts.



CHS Boys Soccer will face Mesabi East Schools at 11 a.m. at the CHS Soccer Fields.



CHS Girls Soccer will face Mesabi East Schools at 1 p.m. at the CHS Soccer Fields.



CHS Girls Tennis will face Roseau at 1 p.m. at the CHS Tennis Courts.



UMC Homecoming Game will begin with a freewill offering tailgate at 10:30 a.m. on the north side of Ed Widseth Field with live music by Four Wheel Drive, food and beverages.





Thursday, October 3



CHS Girls Soccer will face Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at 5 p.m. at the CHS Soccer Fields.



CHS Swimming will face Fosston at 5:30 p.m. at the Crookston Community Pool.



CHS Volleyball will face EGF at 7:15 p.m. in the CHS Gym.





Saturday, October 5



Annie Fitzgerald Concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in UMC’s Kiehle Auditorium with special guest M. French. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door and $10 for students and can be purchased from www.anniefitzgerald.com.





Tuesday, October 8



CHS Volleyball will face Warren/Alvarado/Oslo at 7:15 p.m. in the CHS Gym.





Thursday, October 10



CHS Volleyball will face Roseau at 7:15 p.m. in the CHS Gym.





Friday, October 11



CHS Football will face Breckenridge at 6 p.m. at the UMC Football Field.





Monday, October 14



Kids at Castle will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. at Castle Park. The theme is “Boo Run Run.”





Wednesday, October 16



CHS Football will face Ottertail Central at 7 p.m. at the UMC Football Field.





Friday, October 18



MICAH Center - Right Brain Wisdom in a Left Brain World: Creativity Retreat will be held October 18-20 at the MICAH Retreat Center in rural Crookston. Cost is $200 per person and includes room and board. Email trey.crxpres@midconetwork.com for more info.





Friday, October 25



CHS Swimming will host a Conference Tournament with Fosston, TRF and Warroad at a TBD time at the Crookston Community Pool.





Friday, December 6



MICAH Center - Embracing the Darkness: Preparing for Advent will be held December 6-7 at the MICAH Retreat Center in rural Crookston. Cost is $200 per person includes room and board. Email trey.crxpres@midconetwork.com for more info.