If you want free publicity and a UMN Crookston yard sign, the deadline is Aug. 26

The King of Trail City-Wide Garage Sales will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, and if you want to take advantage of free publicity for your sale, the deadline to do so is Monday, Aug. 26.

The event this year is partnering with the University of Minnesota Crookston to show Maroon and Gold support. Each participating garage sale will get a UMN Crookston #ownthenorth sign to display in their yard and receive two passes for any UMN Crookston event for doing so.

Organizers encourage local residents to participate in the annual city-wide garage sale. Maps will be provided to the public with the addresses of the garage sales along with hours of operation. They will be distributed at local gas stations and available to pick-up by noon on Friday, Sept. 6.

There is no charge to list your garage sale. To get your sale listed or for more information, contact the Crookston Chamber & Visitor’s Bureau at mschoenborn@visitcrookston.com or call 281-4320. Stop by the Chamber office to pick up your UMN Crookston yard sign and event passes.