Hugo’s Supermarket Sweep winner:



Chandra Selzler won the 2nd Annual Hugo’s Supermarket Sweep August 13 after competing against Larry Brekken in a 90-second rundown of the Crookston store to grab items from each department.

Selzler’s total was $257.19 and Brekken’s total was $104.20.

The two contestants’ names were drawn at the Hugo’s Cookouts held once a month as a fundraiser for Ox Cart Days.



C-Town Mini Golf drawings:



• Hole #1 Real Good Bath & Body - Christian Bakken



• Hole #2 B&E Meats - Bridget Carlson



• Hole #3 Drafts Sports Bar & Grill - Brannon Tangquist



• Hole #4 Wonderful Life Foods - Keltie Chaska



• Hole #5 Functionally Fit - Hudson Huerd



• Hole #6 Synergy - Lily Aanenson



• Hole #7 Vertical Malt - Anton Dauksavage



• Hole #8 Grand Theatre - Frances Bakken



• Hole #9 Crookston Inn - Joshua J.



Contact Theresa Tahran at (218) 470-2000 to claim your prize.



Maid for a Day and Handyman for a Day raffle drawings:



JoAnn Ranum won the Maid for a Day raffle by Merry Maids of Grand Forks.

Curt Callier won the Handyman for a Day raffle by Travis Oliver.



Crookston Rotary Club Duck Drop winners:



• 1st place: Hazel Stahlecker



• 2nd place: Gretchen Carlson



• 3rd place: Amanda Hoiland



Lions Parade float winners:



• 1st place: Haunted Woods



• 2nd place: Altru



• 3rd place: Lesmeister Dental



• 4th place: Crookston Lions Club



AgCountry Tractor Pedal Pull winners out of 94 participants:



• Age 4 - Jett Reese, Annie Kollin, Odin Swenson



• Age 5 - Hadley Solberg, Jett Page, Kamden Lessard



• Age 6 - Kelby Fee, Logan Petry, Kambree Wangen



• Age 7 - Braiden Gunufson, Delta Hodgson, Bladen Melsa



• Age 8 - Sophia Dans, Brady Samuelson, Lyla Oman



• Age 9 - Daniel Jacobson, Adley Vigness, Sawyer Carlson



• Age 10 - Skyler Berg, Grant Funk, Evan Wagner



• Age 11 - Isaiah Donarski, Halle Nicholas, Wyatt Cordts



Miss Tootsie Pageant:



Tyler Brekken, “Miss Biscuits & Gravy” was crowned the 2019 Miss Tootsie Friday night at the Crookston Eagles after also winning in the categories of Onstage Question, Evening Gown and People’s Choice.

The first runner up was Mick Butenhoff “Miss Michelle Ringo Starr.”

Jose Gonzalez, “Miss Brown Sugar Rachel Tension”, won the talent award.

Other contestants included Michael Cole “Miss A’Very Goodlay” and Les Swenson, “Miss Hollywood.”

Proceeds raised at the pageant were used to bring speaker, Marc Mero, to Crookston High School to talk to students about suicide and drug addiction.