Get your picture taken Aug. 23-24 at #showyourwings booth.

The University of Minnesota Crookston #showyourwings booth is making an appearance at the 2019 Minnesota State Fair on August 23 and 24. State fair goers will be able to navigate their way through the crowds to the UMN Central Crossroads building to find the UMN Crookston booth and chat with UMN Crookston representatives.



All who take a photo standing in front of the maroon and gold wings can use the hashtag #showyourwings to post on social media. Anyone interested will have a chance to chat with staff from the University of Minnesota Crookston and learn more about UMN Crookston degree programs and happenings on the Crookston campus.