The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will be performing materials testing on the U.S. Highway 71 bridge located three miles south of Sanborn, beginning Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, and continuing into the following week.

On Aug. 23, one lane will be closed at the bridge from 7-11 a.m. A flagging operation will be in effect, and motorists may encounter short delays.

The bridge, which crosses the Cottonwood River, is scheduled for replacement in 2021.

MnDOT urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone. As a reminder, peace officers are authorized to issue citations based on a report from the work zone flagger when a motorist doesn’t follow flagging instructions.

For more information, visit www.dot.state.mn.us or www.511mn.org.