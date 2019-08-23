Central Bi-Products will be conducting a food drive to benefit the Redwood Area Food Shelf in Redwood Falls. The food drive will take place Aug. 28, 2019 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. The public is encouraged to bring donations to Tersteeg’s in Redwood Falls.

All funds raised and food gathered will be donated to the Redwood Area Food Shelf and will be matched by Farmers Union Industries, Central Bi-Products’ parent company.

The Aug. 28, Redwood Falls event is the second stop on Central Bi-Products’ “Farmers Feeding Others One Food Pantry at a Time” food drive. The event began in Estherville, Iowa and will conclude in Long Prairie.

Central Bi-Products employees are planning this event in hopes to help stock the food pantries before school starts and the demand increases in the fall.

“This food drive is a great way for Central Bi-Products and Farmers Union Industries to do our part in helping our local communities. As we at FUI are a family of companies, we consider our communities as part of our family,” said Dan Hildebrandt president and CEO of Farmers Union Industries.

Central Bi-Products is a full-service rendering company that eliminates the need for any other rendering company. One reason why is its three facilities that offer more room for production and more backup capacity, should there ever be a need.

Two facilities process poultry meal, ruminant-based proteins, feather meal, blood meal and fat products, and a third facility processes porcine, hydrolyzed whole chicken and choice white grease.

These three facilities and the hundreds of people who work there ensure safe sustainable ingredients for everyday products.

Farmers Union Industries (FUI) is a premier provider of specialized agricultural products, providing superior value and services to its members and customers.

Current operations include Central Bi-Products, Northland Choice, Midwest Grease, Artex Manufacturing, Pet Care Systems, Performance Pet Products and Redwood Farms Meat Processors.

For more information, visit www.fuillc.com.