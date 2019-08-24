Architect James Arentson of Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership returned with an update on the Polo’s building at the St. James city council meeting on Tuesday. The demolition isn’t viewable from first avenue, but it began early this week, and orientation began last week.

The contractor is Stewart Carlton of Blue Earth Environmental Company. Carlton has gotten in contact with all the neighbors that they’re getting started on the upper level of the building.

Arentson presented the costs that were asked for at the previous meeting for each option for the future of the Polo’s building. First, complete demolition is $124,800, the cost being shared between the county and the city. The second option of partial demolition keeping the facade with a partial roof is at $34,045, and partial demolition keeping the facade with a partial roof and walls creating a room that can be later developed for $14,000.

The two pages of numbers for the council is for their information and not actually for a decision. The numbers will continue to change as the project continues. The demolition process will include economical decisions, funding support through Arentson’s foundation, and community support.

Other approved items:

Vending wagon permit for Angela Braun at Memorial Park.

The Wastewater Department requested permission to purchase two blowers for $117,400 to replace the existing blowers that are original to the wastewater plant when it was built in 1990.

The light department requested to replace the current load management system that controls air conditioner units and water heaters with the $70,000 that has been budgeted for this year. The current system is form the 1990s and is no longer functioning appropriately.

The street/park department requested permission to purchase a new brush cheaper model BC 1000XL on state bid from Vermeer (RDO equipment). The department will trade in their 1998 Vermeer BC 1250A chipper for $6,000. After the trade in, the pricing is $32,330. The street/park department also requested permission to receive bid prices on a new compact utility tractor. They will be trading in their 2009 John Deere model number X740 with a snow blower and mower deck.