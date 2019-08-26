Rivera Spalla will be chambered in Mahnomen

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced the appointment of Darlene Rivera Spalla as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District. Rivera Spalla will be replacing the Honorable Kurt Marben and will be chambered at Mahnomen in Mahnomen County.

The Ninth District includes Polk County and Crookston.

“I am honored to appoint Darlene Rivera Spalla as a District Court Judge in the Ninth Judicial District Walz said. “Her deep roots in Mahnomen County and her perspective on the critical legal issues facing the community will serve the people of the Ninth Judicial District well.”

“Darlene Rivera Spalla is grounded in her community. Believing in and supporting people has been at the heart of her legal career,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “I am excited to see her expertise and compassion at work in the Ninth Judicial District.”

Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District consists of Aitkin, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau Counties.

More information on the Commission on Judicial Selection can be found at https://mn.gov/governor/administration/appointments/commissionjudicialselection/.

Rivera Spalla is currently the County Attorney for Mahnomen County where she has served since 2011. Previously she has served as a White Earth Band Tribal Attorney, as well as Assistant Public Defender in Detroit Lakes and Assistant County Attorney for Mahnomen County. Her community involvement includes being a Board Member for Patriot Assistance Dogs, as well as being a member on the Steering Committee White Earth/Mahnomen Drug Court and DUI Court, the Steering Committee White Earth/Mahnomen Juvenile Wellness Court as well as the Steering Committee Family Dependency Court.