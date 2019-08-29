Thoughts on the closing of Del Monte.

I’d say summer got over way too soon. Shortest and hottest ever? Well, probably not, it just seems that way. Now we will get caught up in the school year, school kids, and school sports. Fun stuff, but not enough to take away the concern about Del Monte closing.

It still seems unreal. Unless you do some googling. Maybe the signs were there all along.

For instance — today’s consumers prefer fresh or frozen produce. I sure believe that one. As much as I appreciated having Del Monte here, you couldn’t get me to eat canned peas. Canned corn? Yes, okay — after fresh, I actually prefer canned corn to frozen. (Unless it is the frozen we do at home, and I don’t do that anymore.)

And what about the costs of production? Already high and then the steel tariffs hit? Apparently that is not making the canning industry great again.

Last week in my column I asked for your input on how this will impact Sleepy Eye. I didn’t hear from anyone. So, I’m trying again.

Call me, write to me, email me. Give me your thoughts. There are probably many ways this will affect Sleepy Eye and the surrounding area that have not even entered my mind. Help me out here.

As things progress over the next year, we will follow the story of Del Monte closing, what happens next, what can be done to fill that jobs hole, and other topics I can’t even thing of yet.

Speaking of the jobs hole . . . did you see all the help wanted ads in the paper today? Del Monte’s good workers are in demand.