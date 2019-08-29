A 38-year-old man from Morgan and a 18-year-old man from Holdingford were killed in a two-vehicle crash Aug. 22 at the intersection of Redwood County CSAH 13 and Minnesota Highway 68 in Three Lakes Township, Redwood County near the City of Morgan.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called to the scene at 2:58 p.m. that Thursday afternoon.

A 2004 Mercury Sable driven by Kaden Michael Reusch, 18, of Holdingford and a 2003 International 9200 semi driven by Erik William Welter, 38, of Morgan were involved in the crash.

According to the report, the Mercury Sable was traveling north on CSAH 13, while the semi was traveling west on Highway 68. The two vehicles collided at the intersection.

Both individuals died at the scene of the incident.

The Morgan Police Department, Morgan First Responders and Ambulance Service, Redwood County Sheriff’s Department, North Ambulance Service and North Aircare assisted at the scene of the crash.