Seven senior high youth from Trinity Lutheran Church, and two chaperones, went on a mission trip to Chicago.

The week of July 28 through Aug. 2, seven senior high youth from Trinity Lutheran Church, and two chaperones, went on a mission trip to Chicago through an organization called YouthWorks. The group stayed at a church on the south side of Chicago with a youth group from Michigan and another from Iowa.

Their job that week was to work at a day camp that was facilitated by a local church. The youth were in charge of Bible study for the day, crafts, and games. The last day was a fun water day, when most of the Sleepy Eye youth were soaked by the day camp kids and volunteers. Community and church members made homemade tacos that the group will never forget! The youth were able to really connect with the children of the day camp, as well as the YouthWorks leaders and church staff.

After each day of work, the youth went out into the communities of Chicago to learn more about the people and their culture. They learned about the history of Chicago neighborhoods, held a community dinner where they were able to serve the community members, and attended a bilingual church service.

One night was free to go sightseeing. The Trinity group chose to go to Navy Pier. They also took the L train into Chicago one afternoon after work to see the Bean. Each night concluded with a worship service and church group time.

The Trinity youth felt the trip was a wonderful experience and a great opportunity to serve others.