Update: MMUA reports that the crews left Florida for home on Sept. 4, after the hurricane bypassed the Kissimmee, Florida area.

Two Sleepy Eye Public Utilities linemen joined their colleagues to travel to Florida, prepared to help with damage to power lines caused by Hurricane Dorian. Jose Saenz and Tom Hillesheim, traveling in one of Sleepy Eye’s bucket trucks, joined other lineworkers in Rochester, on Saturday, Aug. 31, to travel in a caravan to Kissimmee, Florida. The mutual aid trip was organized by the Minnesota Municipal Utility Association (MMUA) said Bob Elston, Sleepy Eye City Manager and Public Works Director.

Elston said Sleepy Eye Utility joins these efforts “if we can and if anyone wants to go.”

“We decided we could participate, as we did two years ago in response to Hurricane Irma, when the crew was also staged in Kissimmee,” said Elston. “We don’t have any big projects right now and still have another bucket truck in town. Jose and Tom volunteered to go. They will be there two weeks or less.”

“We still have three linemen in town,” explained Elston, “and if we would need assistance, we can call on the Springfield and Fairfax utilities for mutual aid.”

Elston said the caravan of lineworkers traveled as far as Paducah, Ky. the first night; made it to Cordele, Ga. Sunday night; and arrived in Kissimmee on Monday. As of Tuesday morning, with the expected path of the hurricane changed and slowed, Elston said the Minnesota crew would likely be moved to South Carolina.

According to the MMUA website, this response is part of a larger effort involving the Florida Municipal Electric Association and the American Public Power Association mutual aid network.

Elston said the crew included lineworkers and trucks from the following communities: Alexandria, Anoka, Blooming Prairie, Austin, Brainerd, Elk River, Glencoe, Grand Rapids, Marshall, Owatonna, Rochester, St. James, Shakopee, Sleepy Eye, Willmar, and Missouri River Energy Services, along with staff from MMUA to coordinate everything. He said 42 people and 23 trucks—four pick ups, a couple digger/dericks, and the rest bucket trucks, made the trip to assist with hurricane recovery.