Kristopher Daniel Ulrich of Apple Valley, MN passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital at the age of 44 years. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Augustana Lutheran Church in Clarkfield with Pastor Sam Kautz officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Kristopher was born on December 15, 1974 to Kenneth and Sharyl (Anderson) Ulrich at the Clarkfield Hospital. He was baptized and confirmed in the United Methodist Faith and attended Clarkfield United Methodist Church.

Kristopher attended Clarkfield Public School until its closing and graduated from Yellow Medicine East High School in Granite Falls in 1993. After graduation Kris worked for the City of Clarkfield Mainten-ance Department and Friend-ship Homes of Montevideo. In 1998 Kris attended Hennepin Technical College in Eden Prairie and Brooklyn Park, MN and graduated with a 2 year degree in HVAC. Most of his career was spent at 1st Line Lee/Wes Ventures, LLC in Burnsville.

Kristopher became disabled as a result of a vehicle/train accident in 2001, however he continued to work part time.

Kris especially enjoyed cooking, fishing, remodeling his house, cruising thrift stores for bargains and relaxation. He shared a love of gardening with his Grandma Dorothy. He also had a special love for dogs, especially pit bulls.

He is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Sharyl Ulrich of Clarkfield; brother, Darion (Heidi) Ulrich of Jackson, MN; sister, Jessica Hoffman of Burnsville, MN; nieces and nephews, Rylie Ulrich, CeJay Ulrich, Brody Hoffman, Ryker Hoffman and Jordan Hoffman; and his precious 4 legged companion “Gracie”.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Alford and Stella Anderson; and paternal grandparents, Fred and Dorothy Ulrich.

Arrangements with Lynner Funeral Home of Clarkfield. Online condolences may be left at jhlynner.com.