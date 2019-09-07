The foremost topic of conversation in our community these past days has been the closing of the Del Monte plant.

The foremost topic of conversation in our community these past days has been the closing of the Del Monte plant. While it’s a significant event for the community, City officials had no idea this was coming.

Of course, the first question when we were notified was, “What should we do?” Contacts were made with Del Monte officials, who confirmed the closing, and then contacts with various state agencies—who all offered whatever support they could provide. Media outlets were more numerous than I dreamed, and they all wanted a story. Some were compassionate in their information gathering and others were pushy and were determined to find an emotional look at the devastation the closing was most certainly going to bring to the community. I was called by Senator Tina Smith, who offered any assistance she could provide, as did Representative Paul Torkelson. Both offered the kind of support you would hope for from our elected officials. As the week unfolded, rumors took the place of factual information, so sometimes it was hard to discern where we really were.

Rumors about an eventual purchase of Del Monte seem to offer the most hope. That is where we are today. Hopefully, in the big money corporate world, there is another group who would like to own this successful canning company. We understand that this plant has been regarded as an efficient, productive, and profitable plant. That fact can be attributed to the fine people who are Del Monte’s work force. Potential buyers—those good folks are still there and waiting for you.

As I completed writing this article, I received a call from Gari Thomas, Del Monte’s Chief Supply Officer, in the head office. He, too, left me with hope. He said Del Monte continues to negotiate a potential sale. But, he cautioned me to be aware that demand for canned peas and corn is not growing in the country, and that even with this plant closing, there is ample capacity in this country to meet demand.

Whatever the outcome in these days and weeks ahead, Sleepy Eye has been through tough times before. A Minneapolis Star Tribune reporter, who spent a couple days here, told me that he was most impressed with the optimism of the Sleepy Eye people. With prayer, by working together, and by supporting all those who depend on Del Monte for their livelihood, we will find our way through this.